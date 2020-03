1 dies in shooting near I-65, Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Sunday night in a shooting in the area of I-65 and Lafayette Road, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a disturbance about 6:55 p.m. Sunday at “LAFAYETTE RD / I65 121 RAMP C,” according to the department’s dispatch system.

The interchange is on the city’s northwest side.

No additional information was immediately available.