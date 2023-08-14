1 fatally injured in shooting on Indianapolis’ near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person is dead after a shooting Monday evening on the city’s near southeast side.

Officers have not shared the name of the person who died.

Around 5:02 p.m., officers responded to the area of East Tabor Street and Draper Street on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area off East Raymond Street.

When officers arrived, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they are still gathering information regarding the incident.

