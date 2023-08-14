Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

1 fatally injured in shooting on Indianapolis’ near southeast side

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police cruiser. (Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a person is dead after a shooting Monday evening on the city’s near southeast side.

Officers have not shared the name of the person who died.

Around 5:02 p.m., officers responded to the area of East Tabor Street and Draper Street on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area off East Raymond Street.

When officers arrived, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they are still gathering information regarding the incident.

News 8 has a team heading to the scene.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Opioids with fentanyl impacting youth,...
Multicultural News /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Why kids...
News /
Indiana rock and roller set...
Entertainment /
Winning Hoosier Lottery ticket worth...
Indiana News /
3 men found dead in...
I-Team 8 /
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say gun...
National News /
Clarence Avant, ‘Black Godfather’ of...
National News /
IMPD seeks 39-year-old man, 3...
Local News /