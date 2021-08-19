Crime Watch 8

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead and a second was injured in an overnight shooting on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 1 a.m., officers were called to the 7200 block of Michigan Road for shots fired. However, when officers arrived, they did not locate anyone.

Then, IMPD said, two people suffering from gunshot wounds walked into St. Vincent Hospital in the 2000 block of West 86th Street. At that time, police said one person was critically injured while a second was in stable condition.

A short time later, police said one of the victims had passed away.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.