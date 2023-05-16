Search
15-year-old injured after shooting on Indy’s far east side

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old was shot Tuesday afternoon on the city’s far east side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive just before 4 p.m. That is located near the Amber Woods Apartments.

Officers located the 15-year-old with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Medics arrived and transported the teenager to a local hospital and was said to be awake and breathing.

Police did not say what led to the shooting and no arrested have been made as of Tuesday evening.

