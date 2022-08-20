Crime Watch 8

19-year-old man shot and killed in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been shot and killed Saturday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department.

At 12:40 a.m. the Delaware County 911 Communications Center received a report of a shooting in the area of West University Avenue and North Dill Street, police say.

According to Muncie police, Que’ Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion Indiana was found with a gunshot wound.

Although the shooting was near Ball State University’s campus, Johnson is not a Ball State student, police say.

Johnson was taken to Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital where he died, police say.

According to Muncie police, this is an active investigation. Surveillance video is under review for the area. The suspect was described as, a younger black male with a black T-shirt, light colored shorts who initially fled on foot southeast from the area.

The suspect surveillance photo is pending at this time, according to Muncie Police Department.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.