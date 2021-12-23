Crime Watch 8

2 shot, killed at Bloomington apartment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are dead after being shot at a Bloomington apartment Wednesday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

The department said deputies were called to the Millennium Apartments in the 1200 block of South Rolling Ridge Way just before 2 p.m. for the death of two people found in an apartment.

The coroner’s office has identified the two killed as Cameron Black, 22, and Sara Gilbert, 21.

Both, according to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office, appeared to have died from a single gunshot wound.

The deadly shooting is thought to be an isolated incident and is under investigation.