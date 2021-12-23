Crime Watch 8

2 shot, killed at Bloomington apartment

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are dead after being shot at a Bloomington apartment Wednesday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

The department said deputies were called to the Millennium Apartments in the 1200 block of South Rolling Ridge Way just before 2 p.m. for the death of two people found in an apartment.

The coroner’s office has identified the two killed as Cameron Black, 22, and Sara Gilbert, 21.

Both, according to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office, appeared to have died from a single gunshot wound.

The deadly shooting is thought to be an isolated incident and is under investigation.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Woman dies in Fort Wayne after police respond to report of argument

Indiana News /

Wet and warm Christmas

Weather Blog /

NICU families at Riley hospital receive gifts from nurses

Local /

Gorbachev’s resignation 30 years ago marked the end of USSR

International /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.