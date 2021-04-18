Crime Watch 8

24-year-old man dies in shooting on southwest side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a Sunday afternoon shooting on the city’s southwest side near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3200 block of Joey Way, near the intersection of South Lynhurst Drive and West Troy Avenue, on a report of shots fired.

Demarcus Johnson, 24, was found by police with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police by early Monday afternoon had not provided any information about about what led up to the shooting or a possible suspect.

