Crime Watch 8

3 men face charges in robbery, attempted robbery of armored vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Indianapolis men faces criminal charges in connection to the robbery and attempted robbery of armored vehicles in December, Indianapolis police said Thursday.

The attempted robbery happened Dec. 15 in the 5600 block of Emerson Way, while the robbery happened the next day at 8700 E. Washington St., which is the address for a Walmart store on the east side. IMPD says FBI agents helped them investigate the Dec. 16 robbery.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says detectives arrested Devante Foster, 28, on Dec. 21. He was formally charged in Marion Superior Court 20 on Dec. 28 on two counts of armed robbery, two counts of criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, a count of kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and a count of theft of property valued at more than $50,000.

Lonnie McGill, 31, was formally charged May 2 and Darius Moore, 24, on May 4 in the same court on the same charges as Foster, according to online court records. U.S. Marshals Service located McGill and Moore on April 29.