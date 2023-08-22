AJ Hammons’ Indy party house to be part of October sheriff’s sale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AJ Hammons’ northeast Indianapolis home will be sold in an Oct. 20 sheriff’s sale after it went into foreclosure last year, according to court docs obtained by News 8.

Hammons, a former Purdue basketball player, was sued by his Fall Creek Road neighbors in May.

The neighbors claim Hammons threw extravagant parties at the home and charged attendees.

One neighbor, who is a part of the lawsuit, claims his home was hit by at least five bullets after one of Hammons’ parties.

“It is well past time for this to be over. I shouldn’t have to worry about my kids getting shot in their beds,” neighbor Nick Blesch Clark told I-Team 8.

In July, a judge ruled Hammons could continue throwing parties, but with several restrictions.

Some of those restrictions required Hammons to provide security personnel if the paid parties had over 25 people in attendance. The judge said all attendees must be searched for weapons and the parties be over by 1 a.m.

According to court docs, after the home went into foreclosure for nearly $415,000, Hammons filed for bankruptcy and was granted a relief of stay.

The sheriff’s sale should, “satisfy in full the costs of this action and the sums due” to the lender, according to court docs.

All homes that are a part of the sheriff’s sale sell back to plaintiff, or a third party investor, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office told News 8.

If the house is not removed, it will be sold either way.