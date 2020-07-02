Arrest made in connection to fatal shooting on East 30th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested in connection to a man’s death on the city’s east side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3000 block of North Campbell Avenue Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a fight that led to a shooting. The fight is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident.

When IMPD officers arrived to the scene they learned a man was shot. That man was taken to a nearby hospital and he later died from his injuries.

Police say officers at the scene were able to detain a suspect who had fled on foot.

Later Wednesday night, 35-year-old Kory White was arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case before charging decisions are made.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as Shawn Green, 47, of Noblesville. No other details were immediately available.