Crime Watch 8

Authorities investigate 3 fatally shot in Miami County

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after three people were found fatally shot in a home in Peru, Indiana.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to the home in Peru and found three deceased shooting victims.

Authorities say a family member who wasn’t able to get in touch with relatives had asked the sheriff’s office to check on them.

The three victims’ identifies have not been released.

No further details were released.