Crime Watch 8

Bloomington police seek woman wanted in shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a Bloomington woman wanted for shooting and injuring a man Friday morning.

Samantha Glenn, 27, was identified by investigators after the shooting of a man about 10:55 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of West 12th Street. That’s in a residential neighborhood a few blocks south-southwest of the intersection of West 17th Street and North Madison Street on the city’s north side.

Glenn is considered to be armed and dangerous, said a news release from Capt. Ryan Pedigo of Bloomington Police Department.

A 35-year-old man, who was not identified in the release, was shot in “his hand and his side.” He had been walking through the neighborhood when he heard footsteps behind him; he turned to see Glenn raise a handgun and begin firing as he ran north on Fairview Street from 12th Street, which is about a block from where was shot, police said.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the release said.

Glenn fled the shooting in a black 2013 Dodge Caravan with Indiana license plate 610RAL.

Anyone with information should call Detective Chris Scott at 812-349-3382.