Child porn suspect linked to Delphi murders victim wants to change plea

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The lawyers for Kegan Kline on Monday filed a request for a hearing to change his plea of not guilty in his child porn case.

The request also seeks to cancel a pretrial conference and a jury trial. Kline is scheduled for trial in May on 25 child porn-related charges.

Prosecutors say Kline used a phony social media profile called “anthony_shots” to solicit sexually explicit photos from at least 15 underage girls. Investigators found dozens of the images saved to Kline’s phone and tablet.

Kline, 28, of Kokomo, has been linked to the investigation into the 2017 murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German near Delphi. He has not been charged in that case and has not been publicly named a suspect in their deaths.

One of the girls Kline who communicated with using the “anthony_shots” profile was Libby, police say. The messages show Libby discussing a meeting with him.

Indiana State Police in October announced that a suspect, 50-year-old Richard Allen, of Delphi, had been arrested for the Delphi murders. The police investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.