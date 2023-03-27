Community mourns the loss of 13-year-old shot and killed at a party Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A community is grieving after a 13-year-old girl was killed as she walked out of a party early Sunday morning.

What started as a house party, which involved several teenagers according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, soon became a nightmare for the teenagers who were inside the home.

According to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, 13-year-old Jasmine Jaramillo Rodriguez was shot and killed at the home close to the Fountain Square neighborhood when leaving the party.

“It wasn’t that girl’s fault. She didn’t do anything wrong and he was indiscriminately shooting into hundreds of kids,” Chris, an Indianapolis resident, said.

Police also located a teenage male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Indiana University Riley Hospital for Children in stable condition.

“Some psycho came up and did this. I mean, they were obviously out of line and partying too much, but it wasn’t their fault. They’re a bunch of kids trying to have a good time. It wasn’t like they were in any kind of gang or anything like that,” Chris said.

Chris says his two sons were at the party, and his brother is the owner of the home where the party took place. Chris says his thoughts are with the girl’s family.

He said, “I have a 17-year-old daughter and her name is Jasmine, like the girl who passed away, so I feel terrible. There’s no other way you can possibly feel about the situation.”

Chris says he is trying to get his sons access to trauma counseling, and then wants to help Rodriguez’s family in any way possible.

News 8 reached out to the Rodriguez family, but at this moment they are not ready to talk about what happened.

“Loud music, loud party, call 911. Don’t take matters into your own hands. We are there to ensure that things like this don’t take place, but we have to be contacted,” Samone Buris, a public information officer at IMPD, said.

IMPD says they do not have any suspect information at this time. Police are also asking anyone with any information or surveillance footage to come forward.