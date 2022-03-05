Crime Watch 8

Danville police urge residents to lock vehicles, remove valuables following thefts

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — After a string of break-ins, police in Danville are urging residents to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables, especially electronics and firearms.

Officers investigated several thefts Thursday night, and all of them involved vehicles that had been left unlocked, according to a Facebook post by the Danville Metropolitan Police Department.

The department is also sharing video of a suspect they say broke into six vehicles and stole two firearms. The break-ins happened on Danridge Drive, Parkridge Drive, and Lawton Avenue.

Danville Police are asking people who live in the areas where the thefts occurred to check their home surveillance systems for anything suspicious that might have been captured. Those clips can be emailed to Det. Nate Lien.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call the department’s tip line at 317-745-3001. The automated tip line is anonymous — you simply leave a voicemail with information. You are not required to leave your name or phone number. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.