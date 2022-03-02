Crime Watch 8

Deputies: Man barricaded in residence after pointing gun in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Residents in a Zionsville neighborhood are being asked to lock their doors and stay inside while law enforcement conducts an investigation.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is happening around Karen Drive and Lake View Drive. That’s north of Oak Street and between County Road 850 East and County Road 950 East.

Deputies say the suspect was walking around with a gun before he pointed a gun at someone, then went into a family member’s home when law enforcement arrived.

Investigators believe he is the only person barricaded inside the home.

News 8 has a crew on the scene.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.