Detectives seek information on suspect in armed robbery near Kokomo

A suspect is being sought in connection to an armed robbery about 6:15 p.m. May 27, 2024, at Cassville Market. 5582 N 00 EW, Kokomo. (Provided Photo/Howard County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was being sought in an armed robbery on Memorial Day in a commercial area off U.S. 31 just north of Kokomo, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The robbery happened just as Cassville Market, a Mobil gas station and a Quick Shop convenience store, was opening for the day. The robbery was reported to authorities about 6:15 a.m. Monday at the store along the northbound lanes of the divided highway at Walnut Street.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators think the suspect entered the store carrying a red, 2-gallon gas can. He came to the counter, showed a handgun, and demanded a person give him money. The person was not identified in a news release from the sheriff.

Surveillance video showed the suspect wearing a gray and green, hooded sweatshirt; a black hat with white lettering; a black neoprene-style mask; prayer beads on his right wrist; gray sweatpants; and blue shoes.

The sheriff shared a photo of the suspect in the news release, which was also posted on social media, in hopes of helping detectives to identify the man.

Anyone who may have been in the area and saw the suspect was asked to contact Detective Ernie Shirey 765-614-3449.