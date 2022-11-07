Crime Watch 8

DOC releases new mugshot of suspect in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Correction has released a new mugshot of a man charged for the murders of two teen girls near Delphi in 2017.

Richard Allen, 50, was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement of charges was made on Oct. 31. He’s been charged in connection to the murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German in February of 2017.

Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail, then transferred to the White County Jail, then moved again to a state facility.

Prior to recusing himself in the case, Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener said Allen was being moved for his own safety.

“This FINDING is not predicated on any acts or alleged acts of the Defendant, since arrest, rather a toxic and harmful insistence on ‘public information’ about Defendant and this case,” Diener wrote.

The Indiana Supreme Court has since appointed Frances C. “Fran” Gull of Allen County, to hear the case of Allen’s murder charge as a special judge.

Due to the sealing of documents in the case, it is still not known how police connected Allen to the case after more than five years of investigation. A hearing on the documents is set for Nov. 22.

A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 13.