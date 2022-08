Crime Watch 8

East Chicago man arrested for child molestation

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested in East Chicago for child molestation. His name is Jason Walden, 46, of East Chicago.

Walden was taken to the Clinton County Jail. Police say he’ll be held there without bond.

Police also say Walden was arrested back in 2020 for another investigation.

His sentencing is pending until September 6.