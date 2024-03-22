Fort Wayne police looking for murder suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is seeking public help in locating a murder suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Micah Nunn, 20, was described as 6 foot 2 inches tall and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police did not provide information on Nunn’s role or details in the murder investigation.

Anyone with information on Nunn’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7687 or 911.

News 8 has reached out for additional details.