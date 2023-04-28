IMPD: 1 dies in shooting near Brookside Park

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a shooting on April 28, 2023. (WISH Photo/Brittany Noble)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Friday after being found shot a few blocks from Brookside Park on the city’s near east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at around 8:15 a.m. to a report of a person down in the 2000 block of East Brookside Avenue. That’s a residential area just off Massachusetts Avenue near I-70.

Officers arrived and found one person who had been shot. The person died at the scene, IMPD says.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and did not share details on any possible suspects.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.