Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD: 1 dies in shooting near Brookside Park

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a shooting on April 28, 2023. (WISH Photo/Brittany Noble)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Friday after being found shot a few blocks from Brookside Park on the city’s near east side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at around 8:15 a.m. to a report of a person down in the 2000 block of East Brookside Avenue. That’s a residential area just off Massachusetts Avenue near I-70.

Officers arrived and found one person who had been shot. The person died at the scene, IMPD says.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and did not share details on any possible suspects.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is still developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Fed’s favorite inflation measure cooled again in March
National News /
Greenwood’s Summer Concert Series kicks off June 3
Local News /
Friday’s business headlines
Business /
Boone County rollover crash kills 1
Local News /