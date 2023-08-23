IMPD: 1 dies in west side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning on the west side of Indianapolis, police said.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 6:20 a.m. to a person shot in the 7000 block of Pluto Drive. That’s near the intersection of Rockville and Girls School Roads, just west of I-465.
IMPD initially said the victim’s injuries were critical, but an update just after 7 a.m. confirmed the person was deceased.
No other information was immediately available.