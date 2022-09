Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 shot, critical condition

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot on the city’s east side and is in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of east Washington Street Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival officers located a person with gunshot wounds.

There is no further information at this time.