Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Carjacker crashes into house, flees scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a stolen car was crashed into a house, then left the scene.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating on Barnor Drive near 46th Street and Arlington Avenue on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD says the vehicle was taken in carjacking, struck a parked car, then struck a house.

No one was hurt in the carjacking or the crash into the home.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle.