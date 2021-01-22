IMPD investigating burglary at gun store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the burglary of a gun store on the city’s west side.

Around 2:40 a.m. IMPD was called to 500 Guns in the 3600 block of W. 16th St. for a burglary in progress. That’s near 16th Street and Tibbs Avenue.

News 8 has obtained a filed police report for the incident but has not received detailed information directly from IMPD at this time.

IMPD said firearms were stolen but has not said how many.

No arrest has been made at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.