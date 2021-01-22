Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating burglary at gun store

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the burglary of a gun store on the city’s west side.

Around 2:40 a.m. IMPD was called to 500 Guns in the 3600 block of W. 16th St. for a burglary in progress. That’s near 16th Street and Tibbs Avenue.

News 8 has obtained a filed police report for the incident but has not received detailed information directly from IMPD at this time.

IMPD said firearms were stolen but has not said how many.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Trending Headlines

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ delayed again because of virus

Entertainment /

Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19; shows canceled

Entertainment /

Indiana shuts down No. 4 Iowa for 81-69 road upset

College Basketball /

Health experts blame rapid expansion for vaccine shortages

Coronavirus /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.