IMPD investigates overnight shooting in Broad Ripple

Investigators are asking people to speak up if they know anything about a shooting in Broad Ripple early Tuesday. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are asking people to speak up if they know anything about a shooting in Broad Ripple early Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is working to gather witnesses and security video so they can piece together what happened outside Connor’s Pub, 6331 Ferguson St.

Connor’s Pub is a small bar just north of the Broad Ripple strip. It is known for food, drinks, live music, and an outdoor patio.

Investigators believe a frequent visitor at the pub shot a security guard around 1:20 a.m. IMPD says the security guard was listed in stable condition at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

This is not the first shooting at Connor’s Pub. Last year, News 8 reported that Curtis Baker will serve an 80-year sentence for fatally shooting a part-time bouncer at the pub in 2019.

The Broad Ripple area has seen an uptick in crime in recent years. A shooting in June left three people dead and another injured, while a shooting last July sent four people to the hospital.

Anyone with information that can help investigators track down the person responsible for the shooting was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.