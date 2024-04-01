Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD investigating police shooting near Winton Avenue

(WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday is investigating a police shooting on the city’s northwest side.

According to a post on IMPD’s X account, the shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Winton Avenue. That is a residential area on the city’s northwest side. No officers were injured in the shooting. Investigators did not immediately provide any details on what led to the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information has been provided.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis woman arrested for alleged...
Crime Watch 8 /
15-year-old arrested for homicide near...
Crime Watch 8 /
In setback to Turkey’s Erdogan,...
International News /
Zach Edey scores 40 as...
College Basketball /
Extreme drought in southern Africa...
International News /
Gunmen in Ecuador kill 8,...
International News /
2 dead as Russia launches...
International News /
California governor to deploy 500...
National News /