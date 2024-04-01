IMPD investigating police shooting near Winton Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday is investigating a police shooting on the city’s northwest side.

According to a post on IMPD’s X account, the shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Winton Avenue. That is a residential area on the city’s northwest side. No officers were injured in the shooting. Investigators did not immediately provide any details on what led to the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information has been provided.