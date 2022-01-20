Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man carjacked at gunpoint by juveniles; 3 arrested

by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police arrested several juveniles after a man said he was carjacked at gunpoint in his driveway on Tuesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the victim was inside his car around 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of Andy Drive on the city’s far east side when his vehicle was stolen.

IMPD located the car the next day, stopping it near 52nd Street at Mitthoeffer Road without incident.

Two suspects were arrested for the robbery and a third was arrested of possession of a dangerous firearm by a minor.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

