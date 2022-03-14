Crime Watch 8

IMPD searches for suspects in June shooting

IMPD East District officers responded to a report of someone being shot on 2000 block of East Michigan Street. That is a few blocks west of Rural Street on June 26, 2021. (Photo Provided/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting on the east side in June.

The incident took place on June 26.

IMPD East District officers responded to a report of someone being shot on 2000 block of East Michigan Street. That is a few blocks west of Rural Street.

After responding the officers found a man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives looked further into the incident.

They learned that there was a disturbance inside the building that transferred outside.

Eltonio Williams and Warren Archie allegedly exchanged gunfire between each other.

Williams allegedly pointed a gun at the head of Archie and pulled the trigger multiple times.

Archie has a criminal conviction that makes him qualified as a felon.

During the incident, a third person was shot.

Detectives continued the investigation for months.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against 30-year-old Williams and 38-year-old Archie for their alleged roles in this incident on March 11.

Williams was charged with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon and felon carrying a handgun without a license

Archie was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and felon carrying a handgun without a license.

People with information are advised to call dispatch at 317-327-3811 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-8477.