Crime Watch 8

ISP: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the interstate.

Indiana State Police is investigating the death of 28-year-old Brendan Blue Allen.

ISP says he was walking eastbound on I-70 near Rural Street around 9:30 Tuesday night when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle did not stay on scene.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call ISP at 317-899-8577.