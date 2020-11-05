Johnson County teen charged with murder for October shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Johnson County teenager has been charged with murder, according to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Marcus Salatin, 16, was charged for an Oct. 30 shooting that killed 15-year-old Kashius Davis and injured a 19-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in the Fox Berry Trace subdivision, near Smith Valley Road and County Road 400 West. Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received several reports of “shots fired” and responded to the scene.

Deputies arrived to find people in a car who said that a person named Marcus had shot them. The driver and back seat passenger provided a description of where they thought he lived, and deputies found him and called for him to exit the residence. He complied and was taken into custody without incident, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

“When you look on the news, more and more frequently you see individuals who resort to acts of violence because of some kind of disagreement with another individual. That kind of response is not acceptable for adults, and becomes even more troubling when you start to see that same pattern of behavior with young people” said Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva. “We will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office in a joint effort to hold Salatin accountable and bring justice to a grieving family.”

In addition to murder, Salatin has been charged with criminal recklessness.

If convicted on both charges, Salatin faces up to 66 years in prison.