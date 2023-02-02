Crime Watch 8

Jury convicts Gary man of I-465 murder after rap contest at club; trials set for 2 others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of three suspects in a deadly December 2021 shooting on I-465 has been convicted of murder and other charges, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

The shooting killed Miguel Emery, 28. Indiana State Police did not share his hometown. A second man was also hurt in the shooting, and state police did not identify that man either.

A jury on Tuesday in Marion Superior Court 21 found Briean Brown guilty of murder, attempted murder, and assisting a criminal. The Gary man was 21 years old in April.

Jasinto Carter and Dawan Glenn have also been charged in the fatal shooting. Carter, an Indianapolis man who was 26 in April, faces charges of murder, and battery with a deadly weapon. Glenn, 22, of Merrillville, faces charges of murder, and attempted murder. Both are scheduled for a jury trial Feb. 13 in Marion Superior Court 21.

Troopers responded at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 13, 2021, to the shooting in the southbound lanes of I-465 near Crawfordsville Road on the west side of Indianapolis. That’s just south of the I-74 interchange for I-465. Troopers found Emery dead with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Investigators later learned Emery and the surviving man had attended a rap competition at a club on the southwest side of Indianapolis. After leaving the club, they were followed by a black 2006 Mercedes car owned by Brown. Witnesses told police the Mercedes pulled up alongside the vehicle that Emery was driving and shots were fired, causing him to crash into the median.

Surveillance cameras from businesses surrounding the club helped identify the suspects, and determine their whereabouts prior to the shooting.

Brown and Glenn later exchanged text messages about the shooting, investigators also found. The two also shared news articles about the shooting.

In addition, investigators used telecommunications location data to determine Brown, Carter and Glenn’s cellphones were present on the interstate at the time of the shooting.