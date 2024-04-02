Man arrested for alleged role in homicide near Kappes Street

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 6:20 p.m. April 1, 2024, in the 1300 block of Kappes Street. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 63-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a homicide on the city’s near-southwest side.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of Kappes Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived to the location, they found an adult male outside with gunshot wound injuries. The man was later identified as 39-year-old Dustin Soubeih. Medical services arrived and pronounced Soubeih dead at the scene.

While on scene, officers learned that the suspect was possibly inside the residence. Officers set a perimeter around the residence, and IMPD SWAT arrived. A search warrant was executed at the residence, but the alleged suspect was not found. IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Preliminary information gathered by investigators suggested the shooting incident occurred after an argument. IMPD officers were assisted by Indiana State Police troopers during the investigation.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office assisted investigators and determined the cause of death to be homicide.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, with the help of the community, IMPD officers located 63-year-old Jerry Lee Fallen in the 1000 block of North Traub Avenue. Fallen was interviewed and arrested for murder.

Investigators are still investigating this incident, and ask that anyone with information contact Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.