Man arrested for Bloomington murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested and charged for a Bloomington murder on Friday.

At 5:40 p.m. Thursday, officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to a report of a possible death near the Wheeler Mission homeless shelter in the 200 block of South Westplex Avenue. The caller reported that an unidentified man was found in a wooded area near the homeless shelter. When officers arrived, they found a dead man near a large homeless encampment in the wooded area.

The man had several visible injuries consistent with being cut and/or struck by a sharp object. Several individuals were interviewed and investigators searched the area for evidence related to the man’s death.

On Friday, investigators continued their investigation and returned to the crime scene to search the area in the daylight for evidence. Several more individuals were interviewed and provided investigators with suspect information. Witnesses identified 42-year-old Craig Pearson as the suspect.

Pearson was located and taken into custody. After an interview with investigators, Pearson was transported to the Monroe County Jail and charged with murder.

Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact Detective Josh Burnworth at 812-339-4477. Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the victim.