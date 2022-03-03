Crime Watch 8

Man arrested in Phoenix, charged with Indianapolis murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested in Phoenix and charged for his role in the death of an 18-year-old woman.

Anthony York, 20, was charged Wednesday with murder and carrying a handgun without a license, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

On Jan. 16, IMPD Southeast District officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 4000 block of Creek Way. That’s off of Carson Ave., just south of Hanna Ave.

Officers arrived and found Da’Tara Johnson, who had been shot. She died at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives began investigating and identified York as a suspect. York was wanted for two warrants in Marion County that were issued in August 2021.

The IMPD Violent Crimes Unit, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service, learned York was staying in Phoenix. Homicide detectives traveled to Phoenix to further their investigation and spent five days there, working with Phoenix Police and U.S. Marshals on finding and arranging for his arrest.

Phoenix police arrested York on Feb. 10 for his outstanding warrants. He remains in custody in Arizona.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Steven Gray in the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Steven.Gray@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.