Crime Watch 8

Man convicted of stabbing girlfriend who left after catching him smoking crack

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been convicted after attempting to kill a girlfriend who left him.

Ronald McClure was convicted by trial on Feb. 25 on six felony charges and two misdemeanors.

McClure, 50, had been accused of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, armed robbery, stalking, criminal recklessness, auto theft, domestic battery and leaving the scene of an accident.

Investigators said they found a woman who had been repeatedly stabbed in a gas station parking lot on May 8, 2021.

“I told you guys he was going to do this to me,” she told a sergeant with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office as applied pressure to her wounds. She was laying in a pool of blood with two deep stab wounds.

She told the sergeant that McClure, her boyfriend, was who stabbed her.

Prior to the stabbing, the woman received a protective order in Marion County just weeks before and formally evicted him from her house. She said she packed her things and left her residence after she caught him smoking crack.

She said he sent her a text message saying “he was no longer going to be nice,” violating the protective order.

She was on her way to a Greenfield hotel when she stopped at the gas station. That’s when McClure, driving a vehicle he had stolen from the woman, rammed into her car. He then got in the vehicle with her and began stabbing her.

“This was a very serious series of crimes that nearly resulted in the loss of a human life,” said Prosecutor Brent Eaton said in a statement. “The jury heard the evidence and quickly reached their verdict. I’m glad a measure of justice has been served for the victim.”

McClure will be sentenced on March 25.

McClure also has an open case in Marion County for intimidation, invasion of privacy and criminal mischief.