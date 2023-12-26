Man dead after shooting near Taftwood Drive

Red and blue police lights on top of an IMPD car (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting near Taftwood Drive on Monday.

Around 5:24 p.m. Monday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 11000 block of Taftwood Drive on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s east side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the victim or any suspect information, but they did say the shooting might have been the result of a domestic dispute.

