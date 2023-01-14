Crime Watch 8

Man dead after shooting on city’s east side

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 8000 block of Rawles Avenue /WISH PHOTO/ Kyle Fisher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon after a shooting on Indy’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Just before 4 p.m., IMPD were dispatched to the 8800 block of Rawles Avenue on multiple reports of a person shot. That is located near the intersection of South Post Road and Rawles Avenue.

Officers located a man shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD. It has not been confirmed if the man was found outside or inside the home when police arrived.

Multiple people were also reported to be inside the home.

Officer William Young with the IMPD public affairs division said there was some disturbance before the shooting, and it is believed this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475.