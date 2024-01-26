Search
Man sentenced to 10 years for ramming police cars

by: Adam Krent and Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 43-year-old Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to ramming Indianapolis police cars twice in 2023 was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, online court records show.

George Leachman will be put on five years of probation once he’s released from prison.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office told News 8 that Leachman was sentenced pursuant to the plea agreement filed in the two 2023 cases. That included four years of the 10-year sentence for being a habitual offender.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested him in November after he crashed a stolen truck into a squad car.

Police say he hit police cars four times in total: twice in 2023, and also in 2017 and 2018.

Police say he caused more than $67,000 dollars in damage to police cars in 2023.

On Feb. 25, Leachman was shot after ramming police vehicles. It was one of 18 police shootings last year.

