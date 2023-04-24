Search
Man who ran from police shooting in court on drug charges

by: Adam Krent
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man arrested after running from the scene of last week’s police shooting appeared in court Monday on unrelated charges.

The court entered a not guilty plea for 31-year old Darnell Harmon. He’s facing three drug-related charges.

Prosecutors have not filed any charges against him in connection to the police shooting.

Police say he was in the car that was being chased by police. They say he ran during the shootout between police and a suspect who died in the shooting.

Two officers were shot. Both have been released from the hospital.

