2 IMPD officers shot near 30th and Post
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were shot Thursday afternoon on the city’s east side.
Two officers were involved in a brief pursuit and were shot at around 12:45 p.m. while working in the area of 30th Street and Post Road.
Both officers were transported to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, IMPD said in a tweet.
Eskenazi officials declined to provide a statement on the health of the officers.
IMPD has not shared any suspect information and no arrests have been made.
Police have shut down these streets for ongoing investigation:
- Post Road between 25th and 30th Streets
- 30th Street between Post Road and Franklin Road