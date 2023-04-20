2 IMPD officers shot near 30th and Post

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were shot Thursday afternoon on the city’s east side.

Two officers were involved in a brief pursuit and were shot at around 12:45 p.m. while working in the area of 30th Street and Post Road.

Both officers were transported to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, IMPD said in a tweet.

Eskenazi officials declined to provide a statement on the health of the officers.

IMPD has not shared any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

Police have shut down these streets for ongoing investigation:

Post Road between 25th and 30th Streets

30th Street between Post Road and Franklin Road