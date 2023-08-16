Noblesville man convicted of attempted murder of son-in-law

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Boone Circuit Court jury found a Noblesville man guilty of the attempted murder of his son-in-law in January 2020, a release from the Boone County Proseutor’s Office made Tuesday says.

Mark Wilburn, 57, was convicted Tuesday of felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Lebanon Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot at a home in the 800 block of Cohen Street. That’s northeast of the I-65 interchange at State Road 32.

When officers arrived, they found then 29-year-old Michael Maxwell suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and later taken to a hospital in Indianapolis for surgery.

According to the release, the shooting stemmed from an argument between Wilburn and Maxwell, who is his son-in-law. The argument spawned during a child exchange between Maxwell and his estranged wife, Wilburn’s daughter.

During the exchange, Wilburn allegedly pointed a handgun at Maxwell’s head. Maxwell attempted to knock the gun out of Wilburn’s hand. Wilburn then shot Maxwell in the neck and shoulder area.

Wilburn proceeded to chase Maxwell around a vehicle and attempted to shoot him again, but his handgun jammed.

The incident happened feet away from Wilburn’s grandchildren.

Wilburn was later taken into custody at a hotel in Fultondale, Alabama.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.