Crime Watch 8

PNC Bank on north side robbed; no injures reported

A PNC Bank on the north side was robbed on March 24, 2022. (WISH Photo/Kevin Stinson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A PNC Bank on the north side was robbed Thursday morning, police said.

Officers arrived at the bank — located in the 1400 block of West 86th Street just west of Ditch Road — around 11:30 a.m.

Police say they are not aware of any injuries and no suspects are in custody.

No additional information was immediately available.