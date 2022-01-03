Crime Watch 8

State Trooper hospitalized after crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana State Police Trooper was hospitalized Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash on Interstate 465.

Around 7:30 p.m., ISP was investigating a crash on I-465 at mile marker 19.3 — that’s between West 56th Street and Interstate 65 — when a vehicle entered the area where officers were investigating.

The vehicle hit an occupied patrol car. The Trooper inside the car was hospitalized with injuries.

The officer’s condition was not immediately released, but Sgt. John Perrine said the trooper was reported to be “alert and conscious.”

The suspect is being investigated for operating while intoxicated, ISP said.

Earlier in the day, another ISP car was struck by a vehicle driven by a man also suspected of operating while intoxicated.

Around 6:45 a.m., troopers were investigating a crash on I-65 near mile marker 249 when a Jeep swerved around first responders’ vehicles and struck an ISP Dodge Charger.

The Trooper assigned to the vehicle saw the Jeep approaching and jumped into a ditch, avoiding injury.

The driver of the Jeep, Hahkeen Bahhur, 30, of Orange, California, was arrested and preliminarily charged with operating while intoxicated with endangerment.