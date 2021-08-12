Crime Watch 8

Suspect in Columbus stolen vehicle pursuit arrested after he was found hiding in trash can

David Compton was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a chase in Columbus Wednesday afternoon, police said. (Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A wanted Columbus man was charged after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led authorities on a chase Wednesday afternoon in Columbus.

Police arrested David Compton, 23, of Columbus, and charged him with the following:

resisting law enforcement with a vehicle

auto theft

robbery

criminal recklessness

two counts of leaving the scene of an accident

Indiana parole warrant

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers saw Compton inside a vehicle traveling on Central Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers stopped the vehicle, and as they approached the car, Compton climbed over the driver seat and pushed the driver partially out of the vehicle.

Compton then sped off, dragging the previous driver for a short time, resulting in minor injuries to the victim.

A vehicle pursuit ensued and lasted for several minutes, police said.

During the pursuit, Compton drove on sidewalks, drove across a pedestrian bridge near Hamilton Center, drove the wrong way on streets and disregarded traffic signals.

Compton also drove between houses and crashed through a fence near Jolinda Drive. He got out of the stolen vehicle and fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later after a Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office canine found him hiding inside a trash can.