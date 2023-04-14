Teenager in serious condition after shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police found an injured teenager after a shooting in Anderson.

At 7:28 p.m. on Thursday, Anderson police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2400 block of Pearl Street. When police arrived, they located a 16-year-old male in an alley east of Pearl Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police secured the scene and administered aid to the victim. He was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment, where he remains in serious condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Christopher Christian at 765-648-6089 or report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.