Deputies: Fatal car crash being investigated as homicide

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A fatal Monday afternoon car crash in Hendricks County is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, deputies responded to the 400 block of West US Highway 40 for a fatal two-vehicle collision.

Deputies say witnesses told them that a blue SUV, driven by 19-year-old Cody Albert, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes at a high rate of speed prior to striking a silver coupe head on in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the silver coupe, 51-year-old Thomas Plasters, was pronounced dead on scene.

Albert was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies believe the fatal crash was intentional, thinking Albert may have been traveling the wrong direction on purpose. The crash is being investigated as a homicide.