Deputy on video disregarding school bus stop-arm resigns, charged

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The White County Sheriff‘s Deputy who ignored a stopped school bus with its stop-arm extended has resigned and has been charged, News 8 has learned.

Evan Morrow has been charged with recklessly passing a school bus, which is a misdemeanor.

A special judge was appointed this morning. Morrow is due in court June 15.

