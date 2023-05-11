Search
Deputy on video disregarding school bus stop-arm resigns, charged

(Provided Photo, White County Sherrif's Department)
by: Jason Ronimous
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The White County Sheriff‘s Deputy who ignored a stopped school bus with its stop-arm extended has resigned and has been charged, News 8 has learned.

Evan Morrow has been charged with recklessly passing a school bus, which is a misdemeanor.

A special judge was appointed this morning. Morrow is due in court June 15.

