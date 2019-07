INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares a special story unique to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie got a special walkthrough of the 52nd Annual Penrod Arts Fair.

Although there was a bit of wet conditions, the fair was still slated to go on.

The fair takes place Saturday at Newfields from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

