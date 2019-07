INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week, Dick Wolfsie shares a story unique to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie took a visit to the Children’s Museum and stopped by the new DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Power exhibit.

Wolfsie was given a tour of the space by Jennifer Pace Robinson on all the ins and outs of some of the featured superheroes and the other features of the exhibit.

The exhibit runs from June 16 to November 25.

For more information, click here.

Click on the videos for more!